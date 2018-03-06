Biker killed as speeding truck hits 3 vehicles in Ludhiana

A 46-year-old mechanic was killed while two others had a narrow escape when a speeding truck hit three vehicles in a row at Sunet crossing on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Chander Nagar.

The incident occurred at around 10 am during the peak hour. Kumar and Sumit Singal of Rajguru Nagar were on their motorcycles while Mohabbat Pal Singh of Amritsar was driving his car. They were crossing the Ferozepur road at the Sunet crossing when the speeding truck, loaded with cattle feed, hit the three vehicles one after another, dragging them to a few metres.

Kumar died on the spot. Singal, an assistant professor at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, suffered minor injuries in the incident. He was taken to a private hospital from where he was later discharged.

Singh, who was driving the car, said that he and the two bikers were coming from the Sunet side and were crossing the Ferozepur Road, when the truck coming from Sidhwan canal hit his car and the two bikers.

Sarabha Nagar SHO inspector Sumit Sood said the truck driver, identified as Naresh Kumar, has been arrested and his vehicle impounded. “The truck driver in his statement said that the brakes of the truck did not work at the time of the incident.”

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50 rupees), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father Nand Lal was in utter shock when he heard about the death of his son about an hour after the latter served food to him.

Kumar was residing with his wife and two young sons at Chander Nagar while his father lives in Jaswant Nagar in Ghumar Mandi.

Nand Lal said, “My son was the only bread earner of the family. He used to bring my breakfast daily from his home. Even today at around 9.30am, he brought food for me. An hour later, neighbours informed me about his death.”