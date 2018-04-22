Bodies of woman, infant found in suitcase on Amritsar-bound train

Bodies of a young woman and an infant were found stuffed in a suitcase on an Amritsar-bound train, government railway police said on Saturday.

Few passengers informed security personnel after spotting an abandoned suitcase as the Dadar-Amritsar express neared Nabha, they added.

“We searched the S-4 coach and found the suitcase under seat number 41. Upon checking, bodies of a woman, which appeared to be in mid 20s, and a 5-6 month old girl were found stuffed inside it,” said Jagjeet Singh, assistant sub-inspector, GRP, Dhuri.

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).