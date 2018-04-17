Burglars drill hole in bank’s wall, steal computers

Thieves broke into a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Dera Bassi and decamped with six computer monitors and a CCTV camera with its digital video recorder (DVR).

The theft came to light when the bank staff opened the branch around 9am on Monday morning. Located adjacent to the Dera Bassi police station on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway, the bank was closed over the weekend.

The thieves drilled a hole in one of the walls. The bank is located adjacent to the Dera Bassi police station. (HT Photo)

The branch manager complained to the police that when they opened the bank on Monday, they found it unusually lit with light coming in from the kitchen. It was then that they noticed that the wall of the bank was broken, and realised there had been a break-in.

On checking, they found six computer monitors and a CCTV camera and its DVR missing. The thieves also tried to break into the bank’s vault, but failed. No cash was stolen.

Police suspect the thieves fled through the jungle located behind the bank.

“We have registered a case of theft and initiated investigation,” said inspector Mohinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dera Bassi station.