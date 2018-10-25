CBI holds lie-detection test on Jalandhar tiffin blast accused

After nabbing the main accused, Palvinder Singh alias Dimpy, in the Jalandhar tiffin bomb blast case in Bangkok last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted the lie-detection test on him in Chandigarh.

Though the central agency is tight-lipped on the outcome of the test that was conducted on Monday, an official dealing with the case said certain disclosures made by Palvinder could help them get important leads in the high-profile murder cases of Mata Chand Kaur, wife of former Namdhari sect head late Satguru Jagjit Singh, and 2011 murder of a sect functionary, Avtar Singh Tari.

Chand Kaur, 88, was shot dead on April 4, 2016, by two unidentified assailants at the sect headquarters in Bhaini Sahib near Ludhiana. Tari was killed on the sect premises in 2011.

Suspecting that all the three cases were interlinked, the previous SAD-BJP government had handed over the three cases to the CBI in 2016.

Palvinder, a resident of Delhi, is the main accused in tiffin blast that had taken place in Jalandhar’s Dugri village under the Maksudan police station in December 2015.

He allegedly fled to Bangkok after the blasts. After being brought back from Bangkok, Palvinder was kept in Delhi for two days from where the Chandigarh team of the CBI led by DSP Rajbir Singh brought him here for the lie-detection test.

As per the charge-sheet filed by the Jalandhar Rural police, the tiffin bombs were meant to be used against Namdhari sect head Satguru Uday Singh in Jalandhar on December 25, 2015. However, they went off at Dugri village while being transported to Jalandhar, two days ahead of the Hariballabh Sangeet Sammelan, which Uday Singh was scheduled to attend.

The Jalandhar Rural police’s investigation in the case had pointed fingers at the internal feud and war of succession between two factions of Namdharis based in Sirsa and Bhaini Sahib, led by Thakur Dalip Singh and Uday Singh, respectively.

Palvinder, who according to the police, was the ‘go-getter’ man of Dalip Singh faction, was absconding and a red corner notice was issued against him.

“Palvinder has made a few important disclosures that may prove vital in Mata Chand Kaur murder case. He is full of information as far as the internal feud between sect’s two factions is concerned. Palvinder enjoyed a stature at sect’s Sirsa base, the way Tari had influence at Bhaini Sahib,” a CBI official disclosed.

The Sirsa faction of the sect has continuously been rejecting the claims of the Jalandhar police that Palvinder’s aim was to attack Uday Singh. “Palvinder got ready for his lie-detection test,” Arvinder Singh, media co-ordinator for sect’s Sirsa faction said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 09:49 IST