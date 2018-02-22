Chandigarh gangrape: Victim, petrol pump owner main witnesses, trial from March 1

The 21-year-old Dehradun girl who was allegedly raped by an auto driver and his two aides in a deserted area in Sector 53 last year will be among the chief witnesses in the case.

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday submitted the chargesheet against the trio — Irfan, Mohammad Garib and Popu alias Kismat Ali — in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) Harleen Pal Singh.

The challan was filed just a day before completion of 90 days since the registration of FIR. The three were booked under Sections 376(D) (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on November 18, 2017. If the challan is not filed on time, the accused are entitled to get bail.

Case so far Nov 17, 2017: 21-yr-old gangraped by auto driver, two aides in Sector-53 forested area

Nov 20: Victim records statement

Nov 25: Auto driver Irfan arrested

Nov 29: Other two accused arrested

Feb 21, 2018: Police files chargesheet

Now, the matter will now come up for hearing on March 1, when the trial will begin.

Police sources said the chargesheet comprises 372 pages and has included 25 witnesses, with the victim being the prime witness. Owner of the filling station where the auto driver had stopped to refuel his vehicle in Sector 42 before the crime is also named as a witness. Cops have also included the victim’s medical report among evidence.

The victim had hailed the auto for her paying guest accommodation in Mohali after attending a stenography class in Sector 37. There were two male passengers already in the three-wheeler. The trio allegedly took her to a jungle area opposite the filling station and took turns raping her.

Police had earlier claimed that the main accused, Irfan, 29, was involved in other rape cases too. However, no such claim has been made in the challan.

The victim had identified Irfan during the identification parade.The three accused were also questioned in connection with the death of a woman who had jumped from a moving auto near the Hallomajra light point in March 2016.