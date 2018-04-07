Chandigarh: Jittery thieves return wallet of former Himachal DGP’s wife!

The wife of a retired Himachal Pradesh DGP was shocked when her wallet was stolen from a near-empty movie theatre in Manimajra on Thursday. What happened the next day, shocked her even more.

Ostensibly jittery on having landed the wallet and mobile phone of a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer’s wife, the thieves threw them back in the backyard of the victim’s Sector-4 house in Panchkula on Friday morning.

Stepping out to visit her bank to block her credit cards, Sunia Malik, 70, was both flummoxed and pleasantly surprised on finding her wallet, complete with her Apple iPhone 5, credit cards, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence and car and home keys. The thieves, however, did not part with her Rs 2,500 cash.

Interestingly, her driving licence bore the name of her husband, Vinod Malik, with his credentials of being a retired IPS officer.

In her complaint to the Manimajra police, Sunia, said she visited Fun Republic, Manimajra, on Thursday to watch a movie with her friend.

“There were no more than eight people in the hall. Of them, two men were seated three rows behind mine. After settling in, I kept my wallet below the armrest. But when I got up after the movie, it was gone,” she alleged.

A case under Section 380 (theft) was registered at the Manimajra police station on her complaint. On Friday morning, she saw a scooterist throwing a cloth bag containing her stolen belongings in her backyard. As she raised the alarm, the scooterist fled the scene. Police are now scanning footage from CCTV cameras in and around her house to get leads on the thieves.