Chandigarh MC makes in-house composting mandatory for councillors, officers

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has made it mandatory for all councillors and officers to adopt in-house composting of wet waste from next month. Through this, the MC wants to make sure that its decision makers and executives lead by example on waste management.

City residents have been asked to segregate wet and dry waste from October 2.

Councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu welcomed the move and said that in-house composting is not a cumbersome process. With a simple earthen pot and some chemicals, kitchen waste can be converted into compost.

He said that all the councillors and officers were recently briefed about in-house composting during a workshop.

MC commissioner KK Yadav, who is already composting his in-house waste, said that while the city is at a nascent stage on waste management, the reuse of the waste is the ultimate goal.

He said that if residents start to reuse the waste generated in their house, it will reduce the burden on municipal corporation’s waste handling system.

“We are starting with officers and councillors. I am sure that the others will also follow,” he said. As per the decision, not only top executives but officials up to group-C level are required to follow in-house composting. MC will also inspire group-D employees to adopt the practice.

Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that the MC will procure earthen pots and send them to all councillors and officers to make sure that they start in-house composting. The expenditure will be deducted from their monthly salary.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 11:35 IST