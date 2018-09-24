Chhapar mela political conferences: Cong says Badals turned Punjab bankrupt, hails rural poll victory

Recalling what they termed as lawlessness and loot of state exchequer during the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government, Congress leaders on Monday squarely blamed former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Badal for the problems that Punjab is afflicted with.

Addressing the annual political conference at Chhapar Mela near Ludhiana, cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and local MP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu among other party leaders hailed the Congress’ landslide victory in the recently held zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

Though the incessant rain played a spoilsport as the rally venue was changed from an open area at Chhapar village to a nearby banquet hall, the party supporters kept pouring in to attend the conference.

Addressing the gathering, Dharamsot accused the previous government of making Punjab bankrupt and claiming that the Badal family ruined the state more than even terrorism did.

“Before SAD-BJP came to power in 2007, it was a common refrain that terrorism damaged the state the most but during their 10-year rule, people started saying that they harmed the state even more as the exchequer was looted and innocent people were thrashed,” said Dharamsot.

Dharamsot said when the Badals were at the helm the state’s youth fell into drug trap and the family looted the resources and took over nearly every business in the state.

“The Akali Dal played a key role in pushing the state into backwardness. It was former CM Beant Singh who sacrificed his life to bring back the golden days of Punjab. Whenever the state and its people were in danger, the Badals kept their personal interests above all. Capt Amarinder Singh has always worked to safeguard the interests of Punjab and Punjabis,” said Dharamsot.

Bittu said those behind the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib as well as Bargari firing will be sent to jail at every cost.

He said the Amarinder Singh government is following up the matter with utmost seriousness.

“The Congress’ massive victory in zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections has proved that the party has strengthened at the grassroots level. Now, every Congressman has got an opportunity to serve the state. Development works worth crores will be started in the state through these elected representatives. But if any Congress worker or elected representative tries to indulge in corruption, they will not only be shown the door but would also to face the law,” he said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 21:55 IST