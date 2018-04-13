CITCO cancels e-tender to refurbish Hotel Mountview rooms

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) cancelled the e-tender on Thursday floated two weeks ago to refurbish furniture and replace curtains and tapestry in executive rooms, suites and lobby in its flagship five star hotel Mountview in Sector 10. The tender was cancelled due to several discrepancies found in it.

The rooms were to refurbished in the wake of 49th two -day governor’s conference, scheduled on May 19 and 20, however, the venue of the conference has been changed to Delhi.

On April 5, HT had reported about discrepancies detected in the e-tender. According to the floated tender, copy of which is with HT, there is no mention of the estimated cost of the work and technical experience and capability of the specialised agencies to carry out works.

Tender mentions name of types of furniture without any dimensions of the complete job work. To add to this, Rs 12,000 has been mentioned as earnest money. According to the norms, 2% of the value of work is fixed as earnest money.

The e-tender running into 18 pages has references to materials such as cement, sand, steel, which are not related to the job work intended in fully-constructed hotel rooms.

Tender mentions pre-selected designs

Shockingly, the tender for purchase of tapestry material mentions only pre-selected designs, in violation of the tender rules. According the norms, at least two to three reputed manufacturers of tapestry has to be mentioned for transparency and objectivity. The tapestry design being pre-determined leaves no scope for any bidders to give competitive prices.

After the report, CITCO managing director Bansi Lal Sharma asked executive engineer Shiv Kumar to explain his position, following which the tender was cancelled on Thursday.

Confirming the development, Uma Shankar Gupta, chief general manager, CITCO, said, “The tender has been cancelled.”