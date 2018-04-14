Complete loan waiver for small farmers by Sept, says Manpreet Badal

At the Congress function to mark Baiskahi, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the state government would waive off the loans of all small farmers by September. “I promise the rule of honesty, and I have warned all officers against the pilferage of state funds,” Manpreet said, while addressing the rally where chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was not present.

In a dig at the SAD, Manpreet added, “Ten years were enough for (SAD chief and former deputy chief minister) Sukhbir Singh Badal to eat up public money,” and referred to the previous Akali-BJP regime as ‘corrupt’. He added that the previous regime had failed to waive off the loan of a single farmer in its ten-year rule. He added the state would get an additional 200 MW power with the completion of the second phase of the Shahpur Kandi project.

The finance minister paid rich tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, saying the people from scheduled castes and backward classes who had borrowed up to Rs 50,000 from the SC/BC Corporation would also get waiver.

He added from this session onwards, schoolchildren from Classes 1-12 would get free books. He told reporters that the Justice Mehtab Singh Commission report had highlighted the wrong policies of previous government. “The Congress has given GST exemption to langar kitchen thereby reiterating its dedication to Sikhism. SAD’s alliance partner, the NDA government, is not ready to give up its share of GST to give complete exemption,” he added.

Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, MLAs Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, former MLA Ajitinder Singh Mofar and Khushbaz Jatana attended the congregation.