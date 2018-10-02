Congress to mobilise over 2-lakh people for Oct 7 Lambi rally

Seven ministers of the Captain Amarinder Singh government on Tuesday held a meeting with local party leaders here to make the Congress’ October 7 rally at Killianwali village, 12km from Lambi, a success.

The ruling Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on September 23 announced their rallies in rival bastions of Lambi and Patiala on October 7.

While Amarinder will address a rally in Killianwali village in Lambi, the home constituency of Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, the SAD will hold an “anti-repression” rally in Patiala, the home turf of Amarinder.

The meeting was attended by ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Sukhjidner Singh Randhawa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi. Bhucho MLA Pritam Singh Kotbhai, chief minister’s political secretary Captain Sandeep Sandhu and Congress leaders from Bathinda and Muktsar districts were also present.

Kangar said the meeting discussed preparations for the rally and duties have been assigned to the party leaders to mobilise over two lakh people for the rally.

The Congress rally is being held in response to two back-to-back rallies of Badal at Abohar and Faridkot last month in which the SAD accused the Congress of creating communal discord in the society “threatening hard-earned peace in the state” and hatching conspiracy against it.

The SAD rallies were held after the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) commission report on sacrilege indicted Badal for police action on protesters in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in October 2015.

The former CM had not taken part in the earlier “pol khol” rallies of SAD but he addressed two rallies last month.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 20:26 IST