Daughter of SAD nominee held for vote rigging, mans polling booth at Muktsar

A day after a panchayat samiti nominee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was arrested on charges of booth capturing in Gidderbaha sub-division of Muktsar district, his daughter on Friday manned the polling station as agent when re-polling was held at several booths.

The state election commission on Thursday had ordered re-polling at three booths in the village after allegations of booth capturing.

Amandeep Kaur, the daughter of Piori zone candidate Swarn Singh, said, “Police are harassing us at the behest of the Congress leaders. On Wednesday, several Congress workers started capturing booths as my father opposed them. Rather than taking action against the guilty, police booked my father and arrested him on Thursday evening.”

“Our family is being targeted as we support the Akali Dal. It was quite difficult for me to manage the polling booth in the absence of my father. Voters were scared due to Wednesday’s violence. Nearly 2,200 votes were polled today and we are hopeful of victory as people will vote for against the high-handedness of Congress,” said Amandeep, who is in her early twenties.

Her pictures of manning the booth also went viral on social media.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 22:35 IST