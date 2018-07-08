Day after notification, women make a beeline for helmets in Chandigarh

A day after the Chandigarh administration issued a notification that exempts only turbaned Sikh women from wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, road side dealers and shops selling protective headgear saw a beeline of customers.

The notification has come into effect but for the time being women riders without helmets will not be challaned. SSP traffic Shashank Anand had said that they will first focus on a ‘massive awareness campaign’ before they start issuing fines and women have adequate time to purchase helmets. After the awareness drive, first time offenders will have to pay Rs 300 fine for the first offence.

Rajkumar sells helmets from a roadside near the intersection between Sector 31 and 32. He says a few women stopped by and enquired about helmets. “Today quite a few girls stopped by and asked about helmets, but they weren’t willing to pay the price that I quoted.”

Rajkumar sells two kinds of helmets, which he procures from Hallomajra, one is for Rs 300 and the other for Rs 450. “Rs 450 helmet has a black visor which is good for shading eyes from sunlight. It’s also made of more durable material,” he said.

Ajay Kumar has been running a helmet shop in Sector 21 for the past ten years. “We have seen a very positive reaction to the notification. The number of girls that visited the shop increased significantly on Saturday,” he said. He stocks helmets made in Baddi, Bailgam and Faidaan. The prices start from Rs 850 for the basic helmet and go up to Rs 4,300. “The price difference is because of the material used. Cheaper helmets are used with PV plastic. Costlier helmets are used with fibre glass, which is lighter and more durable,” he said.

The helmets are stocked in four different sizes, from small to extra large. They are of two types — full and half. Full helmets cover the whole face of the motorist, while half ones just cover their heads. “Girls are usually more interested in half helmets,” he said. He also stocks helmets for children, which start at Rs 1,000. “These are meant for children ten and above. But they aren’t very popular as the parents fear that the child will outgrow the helmet.”

If you go to Elante Mall in Industrial Area, you will find helmets which can cost as much as Rs 33,000. “We have takers for these as well,” the saleswoman informs. “They are imported from the US, which is why they are so expensive. Usually people who buy imported bikes are the ones who go in for the top-end helmets,” she informs.

Recommendations by UT traffic police: What to look for in a helmet

1. Always look for the ISI mark

2. Wearing helmet isn’t enough, tie it properly using the strap

3. Although half helmets are legal, it is advisable to wear full helmets

4. Brightly coloured helmets should be preferred

5. An authentic ISI mark is required; more expensive helmets don’t usually have an edge over the cheaper ones

6. Although there is no challan for kids, it is recommended they too wear helmets