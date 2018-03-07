Defaulter colonies in Zirakpur: Mohali DC steps in, asks council to recover dues

Taking a serious note of pending dues running into crores, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra on Tuesday directed the Zirakpur municipal council to take immediate steps for their recovery from housing project developers.

HT on Tuesday highlighted the issue besides that of mushrooming of illegal colonies in alleged connivance with municipal authorities in Zirakpur.

Additional deputy commissioner Charan Dev Singh Mann, who carried out the annual inspection of the Zirakpur council, in his report had stated that it was a matter of great concern that illegal colonies have come up in big numbers putting a question mark on the MC’s functioning. He had also highlighted the issue of pending dues of authorised colonisers, including Dera Bassi legislator NK Sharma’s firm.

In his report, Mann has recommended action against the officials responsible for causing losses to the council. Sources privy to the development said the DC has accepted the report and it will be brought to the notice of the Punjab local bodies principal secretary as well.

‘Admn will lend support’

In an official statement, Sapra said she has directed the council to recover Rs 30-crore dues from various developers, which include Rs 8 crore from Savitri Green-1 and 2 promoted by Sharma’s firm.

“I have given orders to the Zirakpur municipal council officials to take effective steps to recover the dues from defaulters. All required support will be extended by the district administration,” she said in the release.

The council has also been asked to clear pending maps of houses and distribute Rs 1.26 crore to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. “Instructions have also been given for proper maintenance of cash book and proper earmarking of the landed properties owned by the council,” the release states.

Residents’ dues mounting too

The ADC’s report has also pointed to the Zirakpur MC’s failure to recover house tax, water supply and sewerage charges and property tax from residents.

House tax worth Rs 3.9 crore is pending. Between April 1, 2017, and January 1, 2018 only 2% of the amount was recovered. Water supply and sewerage charges are pending to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore since 2004-2005. Even Rs 48.47 lakh property tax is pending.

Zirakpur MC executive officer (EO) Manvir Singh Gill said: “As soon as I receive the DC’s written orders, I will pass instructions to officials concerned.”