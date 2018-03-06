Pending dues: Dera Bassi MLA’s realty firm biggest defaulter

In a scathing indictment of the Zirakpur municipal council for mushrooming of unauthorised colonies under its jurisdiction, Mohali additional deputy commissioner Charan Dev Singh Mann in his report submitted to the district administration has pointed to “connivance” of the civic body.

Besides turning a blind eye to illegal colonies, the council has also made “no serious effort” to recover dues worth several crores from developers of other colonies and housing projects, the report states.

Among the defaulters, the housing projects Savitri Green 1 and 2 are leading the list with dues to the tune of Rs 8.5 crore. Both these are pet projects of Akali legislator from Dera Bassi NK Sharma and his associates. Savitri Greens 1 owes labour cess and other fee to the tune of Rs 4.01 crore while Savitri Greens II owes Rs 4.53 crore. There are a number of defaulters besides these two projects.

‘Free for all’

The report mentions that its “free for all” as growth of illegal colonies is going on unchecked in Zirakpur.

Mann has stated that as many as 59 illegal colonies have come up under the civic body’s jurisdiction, much more than the number of authorised colonies that stand at 40. He has pointed to apparent connivance of the municipal council with the colonisers, said sources privy to the development.

The report mentions that all the 40 legal colonisers are yet to submit their completion certificate to the council. Not only this is leading to a loss to the state exchequer, but is also keeping the people in dark about the status of illegal colonies, the reports states.

Due to the mushrooming of illegal buildings, various roads and exit points in Zirakpur remain choked, states the report.

MC executive officer Manvir Singh Gill said: “We have been sending notices to the developers concerned regularly. We also get the notices published in newspapers to inform the public about non-submission of completion certificates by various colonisers.”

Dharminder Kumar Sharma, director of NK Sharma Group, said he was not aware of the pending dues in form of municipal fee and labour cess against their two housing projects. “If there is any amount due, it would be paid with interest,” he said.

Mohali deputy commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra did not respond to repeated calls on her mobile phone.