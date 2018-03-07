Demolition drive: Chandigarh- Panchkula MCs boundary spat gets ugly

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) kicked a major row on Tuesday after its field officials razed a composting plant structure installed by the Panchkula MC on the border of the two cities near Sector 7 here last month. The Chandigarh officials claimed it had been installed illegally in their territory.

An infuriated Panchkula municipal commissioner Rajesh Jogpal slammed the Chandigarh MC’s action and claimed the structure was within Sector 7.

Claiming a loss of Rs 6 lakh, Jogpal immediately moved a complaint with the area police station in Sector 5, accusing Chandigarh councillor Anil Dubey, MC’s sub-divisional officer (SDO) Balraj Chikara and junior engineer Dalbir Singh — who were present at the demolition drive — of destroying public property. He even lodged protest with Chandigarh mayor Davesh Moudgil and MC commissioner Jitender Yadav.

However, by the evening, the Panchkula MC relented and did not press charges after SDO Balraj gave it in writing that the Chandigarh civic body will erect the demolished structures at the earliest.

MCs to conduct joint inspection

Chandigarh MC chief Yadav wrote to Jogpal proposing a joint inspection for demarcating the boundary between the two cities on the Manimajra side to prevent such disputes. Jogpal said he is open for a joint inspection to find any amicable solution to boundary disputes.

The Panchkula MC chief said the Chandigarh MC’s conduct was wrong as it destroyed a public facility without even intimating his corporation.

“Even if there is any confusion over the boundaries, it is wrong to carry out such mindless drives,” he said, adding that it strained coordination between municipal bodies. “We are hopeful of better support from the Chandigarh MC in all issues concerning the two cities,” he said

Meanwhile, Chandigarh MC chief Yadav said he has sought a report from the chief engineer on why the officials concerned failed to consult their Panchkula counterparts before demolishing the structure. “Their responsibility will be fixed,” he said.

However, defending the Chandigarh MC’s action, area councillor Anil Dubey said he had brought the “illegal encroachment” to the civic body’s notice after complaints from residents.