Dismissed cop among two held with 7kg heroin in Amritsar

The Amritsar wing of the Punjab Police special operation cell arrested a dismissed assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and his aide with 7kg of heroin at Heir village on the airport road, 10km from the district headquarters, on Tuesday.

Former ASI Ranjit Singh of Moude village and Gursewak Singh of Jasror village in Amritsar were waiting on the airport road to deliver the consignment to someone, police said.

They both used to supply heroin in various districts of the state on the directions of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail. Jaggu was arrested for murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and drug trafficking.

Ranjit was dismissed from Punjab Police for his alleged links with Pakistani smugglers. His involvement came to light on October 20, 2012, when the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with the customs department, confiscated 23 kg of heroin smuggled from Pakistan in a goods train. Following investigations, the police found him guilty and dismissed him from service. He was posted in the 9 Battalion of the PAP, Amritsar.

Special operation cell inspector Gurinderpal Singh said the Ranjit and Gursewak were nabbed following a tip-off. He said preliminary investigation revealed that the network was being run by gangster Jaggu from the Hosiharpur jail. “Ranjit befriended Jaggu when he was lodged in Hoshiarpur jail. Ranjit is out on bail and is working on Jaggu’s instructions,” he said.

A case under Sections 21, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.