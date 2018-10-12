ED officer Niranjan Singh withdraws his resignation

A week after Enforcement directorate (ED) deputy director Niranjan Singh opted for voluntary retirement, three years before his term was to end, the officer has withdrawn his resignation.

Singh, who was posted at ED’s Punjab headquarters in Jalandhar, had tendered his resignation to the national director of the central agency through Jalandhar ED office chief Girish Bali on October 05.

He had earlier denied having withdrawn his resignation on October 11 but confirmed the development today.

“Yes, I have withdrawn my resignation,” said Singh.

On October 11, Singh had told the Punjab and Haryana high court that he quit his job out of ‘frustration’ as he was not allowed to proceed against former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia in Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.

Notably, Singh had been probing the high-profile multi-crore Bhola drug racket case and had also questioned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Posted as ED assistant director at Jalandhar, Niranjan was made investigating officer in the case in 2014 and questioned Majithia on December 26, 2014, a few months after the drug lord Jagdish Bhola named the Akali leader in the case. Two main accused in the case — Maninder Singh, alias Bittu Aulakh, and Amritsar-based businessman Jagjit Singh Chahal — had also named Majithia, who is the brother of Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union minister and wife of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Twenty days after he questioned Majithia, Niranjan was transferred to Kolkata on January 16, 2015. The Punjab and Haryana high court later revoked his transfer.

Despite the pressure, Niranjan re-summoned Majithia in June 2016 to which the former minister had filed a written reply and did not appear in person.

Over 70 accused were charge-sheeted, including Bhola, former Akali minister (who is now in Congress) Sarwan Singh Phillaur, his son Damanvir Singh, former Akali MLA Avinash Chandar, Bittu Aulakh and Chahal, during the four-year period of the probe in the case.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 13:41 IST