Fake degree: Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur stripped of DSP rank

The Punjab government has withdrawn the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank from Harmanpreet Kaur after the graduation degree of India women’s T20 team captain was found to be fake.

Sources in the police department said in a letter to Kaur, the state government told her that the cricketer can be retained in the department only as a constable.

The graduation degree of Harmanpreet was found to be fake in a vigilance inquiry conducted by the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut. The issue had come to light when an officer from Punjab Police contacted university authorities for verifying Harmanpreet’s testimonials. The cricketer was appointed deputy superintendent of police in Punjab Police in March under the sports quota.

Head of CCS University’s vigilance Cell, Prof Sanjay Bharadwaj, said: “A police officer from Jalandhar approached the university in April for verification of the BA degree of Harmanpreet Kaur. She claimed to have passed the course in 2011. During investigation, Kaur’s enrolment was not found in university records. The officer was informed about the details.”