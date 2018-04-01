Former chief Badungar demands probe into removal of 500 SGPC employees

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar on Sunday demanded a judicial probe into the termination of over 500 SGPC employees recruited during his tenure.

The executive of the apex gurdwara body, headed by Gobind Singh Longowal, on Saturday decided to remove 530 employees hired in the past two years after a probe report said they were recruited in violation of norms.

The four-member probe panel formed by Longowal found gross violations in the recruitment process. The employees were handed out termination letters and were asked not to report at their place of posting from April 1 onwards.

“The SGPC must order a probe by a former or sitting Punjab and Haryana high court judge,” Badungar said. Calling the termination unjustified, Badungar said the investigation by the SGPC panel was baseless as all the recruitments were done as per the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, and resolutions passed by the SGPC General House from time to time.

“Since it is the matter of my honestly and reputation, the truth must be unfolded before the public. Therefore, the probe is required,” he said.

Badungar said he served the SGPC for over 45 years without any controversy. He said for the past several months, members of the sub-committee formed to investigate the appointments had been issuing statements that are far from facts.

The former SGPC chief said he has requested Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal to order a probe to bring out the truth. “If I am found guilty of irregularities, I am ready to face any punishment,” he said.