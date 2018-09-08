Four held for robbing Amritsar bank manager of Rs 38 lakh

Police on Saturday arrested four persons for robbing Rs 38 lakh from a bank manager after throwing chilli powder into his eyes at Naagkalan village, 15km from Amritsar on August 23.

Those arrested have been identified as bank peon Davinder Singh of Pandoori Sukha Singh village, Sultan Singh of Isaipur, Palwinder Singh and Beant Singh of Jastarwal village. The fifth accused, Harpreet Singh, aka Captain, is yet to be arrested. Police have also recovered Rs 30.8 lakh of the looted money, two Hyundai i-10 cars, two pistols used in the crime.

The incident took place when manager of Canara Bank’s Majitha branch Baljit Singh was on his way to deposit Rs 38 lakh in the bank’s Gopal Nagar branch in Amritsar in his private car. Peon Davinder was also accompanying him.

Police said armed assailants followed Baljit’s car in two vehicles and one of the vehicles overtook the victim’s car near Naagkalan and blocked the way. They smashed the windowpane of the driver’s side and threw chilli powder into the manager’s eyes before snatching the bag containing cash.

Addressing a press conference, inspector general (IG), border range, Amritsar, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar said SSP rural Parampal Singh constituted teams comprising SP headquarters Harpal Singh, DSP Gurpartap Singh Sahota and crime investigation agency (CIA) of Amritsar rural to crack the case.

During investigation, police found that the robbery was planned by the peon. “At the instance of Davinder, we arrested the other accused from their homes and also seized Rs 30.8 lakh of the Rs 38 lakh looted. Police also seized a .32-bore pistol from Sultan, .315-bore pistol from from Davinder and .12-bore rifle from Palwinder,” said the IG.

“After presenting the accused in a local court, we will take their police remand. More recoveries are expected,” he said.

A case under Section 379 B (snatching) of the IPC and 25-54-59 of Arms Act had already been registered against the accused in Majitha police station.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 21:22 IST