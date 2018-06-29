Gang war: Man gunned down by rivals in Kalka village, 3 injured

A 25-year-old gang member was allegedly gunned down by his rivals on Thursday at Paploha village in Kalka. Police said Vikram alias Vicky Kaimi, killed while three of his friends sustained injuries after a group of over 20 assailants opened fire on them.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rajendar Kumar Meena said that as per preliminary investigation, the incident took place at around 5pm when Vikram along with his friends, was sitting in his car in the village.

“Two of the injured received bullet injuries while one was attacked by the assailants with the help of blunt weapons,” said the DCP.

He added, “We have registered a case against seven persons identified by the family and locals, and more names are likely to be added. We have got certain leads and arrests will be made soon.”

Police said it was Vikram’s birthday and he was planning a treat with his friends — Dalip, Mahinder and Lakhwinder alias Happy — in his white Scorpio car near a rivulet in the village. “Over 20 persons came in four to five cars and started firing on the SUV and fled within seconds. The motive is learnt to be old rivalry between the groups,” said a crime branch official.

Local residents informed the police after which a team from Kalka police station, officials from the crime investigation agency (CIA), assistant commissioner of police (ACP crime) Adarshdeep Singh reached the spot.

All the victims were rushed to Kalka community health centre where Vicky was declared brought dead while the three injured were referred to Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. The three were later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased and locals blocked the road connecting Kalka and kept the body there seeking action against the accused. Till the filing of the report, the family did not relent and the body of the deceased was kept at the spot in his SUV car.

According to sources, the murder is fallout of old rivalry involving two groups active in the area — Bhupinder Baboo gang and Sanju Majra gang. Victim Vikram was linked with Sanju Majra gang which had attacked a member of Baboo gang about one-and-a-half years ago in Amravati Enclave in Kalka.