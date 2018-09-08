Goldsmith kidnapped, robbed of jewellery, cash at gunpoint in Chandigarh

A gang of robbers kidnapped a goldsmith and took away his jewellery, scooter and cash at gunpoint in Sector 53 Chandigarh on Thursday night. They later released the victim in Maloya’s forest area.

According to the police, the victim, Sunil Polley, is a resident of Sector 25, who runs a shop in Sector 70, Mohali.

On Thursday night, he closed his shop for the day and started for home on his Honda Activa scooter.

As he reached the back side of the road near Smart School, Sector 53, seven people on three motorcycles hit his scooter from the rear, causing him to fall on the road.

The group of men then started beating him up, before five of the accused snatched his scooter and fled the spot.

The remaining two robbers kidnapped him at gunpoint after tying up his hands and legs, and took him to the jungle in Maloya.

Polley alleged that there, the duo robbed him of his gold ring, silver bangle and silver earring. They also forcibly took away another gold ring weighing 8.5gm, and his wallet that contained ₹300.

After an ordeal lasting two hours, the victim was released. Though his limbs were restrained, Polley managed to come out of the forest area and informed the police.

Police have registered a case under Sections 395 (dacoity), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 36 station.

