Granthi shoots self in Sangrur village, 4 pistols, cartridges recovered from room

A granthi at Gurdwara Baba Gulab Singh Ji, Jharon village, Sangrur, Jaga Singh, 40, committed suicide by firing at himself from a country-made pistol on Wednesday morning, the police have claimed. Jaga was unmarried and had been living at the gurdwara for 20 years.

Police claim that they are tracking Jaga’s ‘radical links’, after four country-made pistols — two each of .32 bore and .315 bore — and a large number of cartridges were recovered from his room.

“He shot himself in the chin and village residents found him dead. He did not open the door on Wednesday and family members were informed. They broke open the door and found him dead. The sarpanch was called in and he called the police,” said SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

SSP Sidhu, SP investigation Harmeet Singh Hundal and DSP Sunam William Jeji inspected the room.

“He was being treated for depression for years and had also visited Pakistan with Sikh jathas (pilgrims), but had failed to go this year. Police are probing the matter from all angles,” the SSP added.

The body has been sent to the Sunam civil hospital for a post-mortem and a case has been registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Cheema police station.