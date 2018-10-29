Gurdaspur man booked for raping 25-year-old

Police on Sunday booked a Gurdaspur based man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Chaharpur village near Amritsar falling under Ramdas police station.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Masih, 28, of Barila Khurd village under Kalanaur police station in Gurdaspur.

A case has been registered following a complaint by the victim.

In her complaint to the police the victim said that she was living alone as her husband is working in Dubai. She said, “On Saturday night, I was sleeping when the accused barged into my room and raped me. Hearing my cries, my brother-in-law who lives in a nearby house came there. Seeing my brother-in-law there, he fled from the spot.”

Additional station house officer (ASHO) of Ramdas police station Manjeet Singh said, “On the complaint of the victim, a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 451 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, who is absconding.”

The victim’s medical examination will be conducted in Amritsar civil hospital on Monday, said police.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 09:08 IST