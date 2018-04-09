Haryana: Cop suspended for sharing morphed pic of Sikh Guru on WhatsApp

A sub-inspector of Kaithal police was suspended on Monday for allegedly sharing a morphed photograph of a Sikh Guru in a WhatsApp group, police said.

SI Suresh Kumar was suspended on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman on April 7, they said.

The complainant claimed that the alleged act of the police officer had hurt the religious sentiments of not only the Sikhs, but of other communities as well, the police said.

Kaithal SP Astha Modi said that she has ordered a departmental probe into the matter.

“The guilty will be punished as per the law,” she said.