 Haryana: Cop suspended for sharing morphed pic of Sikh Guru on WhatsApp | punjab | regional takes | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Haryana: Cop suspended for sharing morphed pic of Sikh Guru on WhatsApp

He was suspended on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman on April 7.

punjab Updated: Apr 09, 2018 20:13 IST

A sub-inspector of Kaithal police was suspended on Monday for allegedly sharing a morphed photograph of a Sikh Guru in a WhatsApp group, police said.

SI Suresh Kumar was suspended on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman on April 7, they said.

The complainant claimed that the alleged act of the police officer had hurt the religious sentiments of not only the Sikhs, but of other communities as well, the police said.

Kaithal SP Astha Modi said that she has ordered a departmental probe into the matter.

“The guilty will be punished as per the law,” she said.

tags

more from punjab
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature