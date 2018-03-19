High court grants bail to former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah

Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted bail to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Sucha Singh Langah, who was booked in September last year for allegedly raping a Punjab Police woman constable.

The complainant had also submitted a video in which Langah was allegedly seen in a compromising position with her. She had, however, told a court on February 28 that she was not the woman in the video that is at the core of the matter, and that police had pressured her to levy the charges.

His lawyer, senior advocate JS Bedi said Langah was granted bail by the high court with a condition that he will not travel abroad without permission of the court.

While seeking bail, he had argued that it was a delayed FIR after a period of nine years and further alleged that it was result of ‘political vendetta’. Before bail was granted on Monday, the court was also told that the woman had not supported the prosecution version and that she was tutored to level allegations against him.

Langah, 61, a former MLA from Dera Baba Nanak segment in Gurdaspur district, was booked on September 29 last year, 11 days ahead of the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll.

The FIR said the woman charged Langah with raping her repeatedly since 2009 using his influence as a top leader of the SAD, which later ousted him as she had even submitted a CD with a 20-minute video showing Langah having sex purportedly with her. She had also accused Langah of selling her properties using his political pressure.

After absconding for days, he had surrendered at the Gurdaspur court on October 4, and charges were framed on February 14 under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Case so far

Sept 28, 2017: A woman police constable meets SSP of Gurdaspur with a complaint of rape against former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah and a 20-minute video showing Langah having sex purportedly with her

Sept 29: Gurdaspur police register FIR of rape and extortion

Oct 2: Langah tries to surrender at Chandigarh but court asks him to surrender in Gurdaspur; he vanishes from court before police arrive

Oct 4: Langah surrenders at Gurdaspur court; sent to police remand

December 22, 2017: Langah approaches high court for bail

Feb 14, 2018: Charges framed against Langah under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC

Feb 28: Complainant backtracks from her allegations