High court job applicants in Chandigarh get calls for bribe, case registered

The UT police have registered a cheating case against unidentified people for making calls and seeking money in lieu of jobs in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The case was registered at the Sector-3 police station on Friday on the court’s directions, on the complaint of a peon in the high court.

Complainant Mansa Ram, 31, brought it to the notice of the high court that his friend Monu received a call from a mobile number (9675652432), in which a man identified himself as Om Parkash Gupta, an assistant registrar in the HC, and demanded Rs 40,000 for securing him a job.

Talking to HT on phone from Kaithal, Monu said he had applied for the job of a security guard in the high court in February, against 14 posts. He appeared for the interview on March 25.

Later, when he inquired about a selection, he was told that he was unsuccessful.

However, on June 19 he got the call, informed him that his name is in the waiting list and he could get the job if he pays the money.

Monu claimed the caller asked him to send an advance of Rs 20,000 at a designated place.

Mansa Ram said Monu informed him about the call. When Mansa Ram calling on that number, the person identified himself as Om Parkash and asked him to come to the HC car parking to hand over the money.

“I went to the parking but no one turned up there,” said Mansa. “When I again called that person, he asked me to make an online transfer.”

Cops investigating the matter said the numbers from which calls were made have been traced to Delhi.

“It seems the callers secured the data of applicants and are now targeting them. There are at least three more such complaints,” said the cop.

A case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.