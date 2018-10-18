Husband, in-laws booked for demanding Rs 10 lakh dowry in Gurdaspur

Police on Thursday booked a 24-year-old woman’s husband and in-laws for allegedly demanding ₹10 lakh dowry in Khanowal village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

The victim, Ramandeep Kaur of Salempura village, had lodged the complaint in September 2017, however, the case was registered on Thursday.

Police say after thorough investigation, they have booked woman’s husband Jatinder Singh, father-in-law Sucha Singh, mother-in-law Sukhwinder Kaur and sister-in-law Maninder Kaur.

In her complaint, the woman had stated that she got married to Jatinder in December 2016, few months later her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry and demanded ₹10 lakh. “In September 2017, they thrashed me and forced me to leave the house as my family couldn’t provide them ₹10 lakh,” she said.

Investigation officer, sub-Inspecter (SI) Dhanwinder Singh, said the case was probed by station house officer Ajnala. “After the probe, senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Parampal Singh ordered to register the case,” he said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajasansi police station.

“Efforts are being made to nab the accused who are absconding,” the SI said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 22:29 IST