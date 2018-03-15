Illegal mining complaints: Ludhiana SHO dismissed over inaction

Two days after police commissioner RN Dhoke suspended inspector Jarnail Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Meharban police station for his alleged biased action in a land dispute case, the inspector was dismissed on Wednesday for not acting against illegal sand mining despite repeated complaints from locals.

The order released by Dhoke read that the inspector Jarnail Singh, while posted as the SHO of Meharban police station, Ludhiana, did not respond to any information received by him against illegal sand mining. Instead he was threatening locals of dire consequences if they reported the issue.

The CP released the order of dismissing the cop from the service, while exercising his powers under Section 7 of the Police Act, 1867, read with rule 16.2(1) of PPR and under article 311 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India. The order also read that retention and continuation in service may be harmful to the interest of the state as well as the general public.

Boothgarh village sarpanch Amrinder Singh alias Sunny complained to the police commissioner on Tuesday that he called up SHO Jarnail Singh at around 9pm on Sunday to inform about the illegal sand mining practices in his area. “But rather than taking immediate action against the culprits, the inspector threatened me over the phone,” he said.

The recording of the conversation between the sarpanch and Meharban SHO has also gone viral on social media. On Monday, after suspending the inspector Jarnail Singh, sub-inspector Davinder Sharma was deputed as the SHO of Meharban police station.