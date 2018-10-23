Illegal rehab centre run by former DSP’s son raided in Patiala, 2 inmates flee

The health department officials, after receiving a tip-off, conducted raids at two illegal rehabilitation centres in Patiala district on Monday.

The health team first raided Guru Nanak Chetna Foundation Rehabilitation Centre at Dhamo Majra in Patiala, followed by Guru Kripa Rehabilitation Centre in Malo Majra village, nearly 10km from Patiala.

Both the centres fall under the Kauli health sub-centre.

The health team included civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, nodal officer drug de-addiction Dr Sukhwinder Singh, Kauli SMO Kiran Verma, Model Town SMO Navjinder Sodhi, drug inspector Rohit Kalra, zonal licensing authority officer Navneet Kaur and psychiatric Dr Prabdeep Singh, along with some police officials.

The team found that the Dhamo Majra centre is being operated by Amandeep Singh, son of former Punjab Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursewak Toor; and the Malo Majra centre is being run by former district transport officer (DTO) Sohan Lal Sharma.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that during the raid, the health team found 11 inmates at Guru Nanak Chetna Foundation Rehabilitation Centre and no inmates at the Guru Kripa Rehabilitation Centre.

“During interrogation, the Malo Majra centre owner Sohan Lal Sharma claimed that the centre is closed since past one year as they do not have a license to operate it,” the civil surgeon said.

Dr Prabdeep Singh, a psychiatric member of the health team, said that the inmates at Dhamo Majra centre were addicts of alcohol, opium, heroin, and smack.

“Two inmates managed to flee the centre while the inspection was underway. Remaining nine have now been admitted at the Saket rehabilitation centre in Patiala,” Dr Prabdeep added.

An official, pleading anonymity, said that in the absence of owner Amandeep Singh, his father and the former DSP Gursewak Toor gave an undertaking to the health officials of handing over the two inmates who had absconded to the officials at the earliest.

“The former DSP ascertained that they were running an old age home. But on visiting the place, our team found that Amandeep was running a rehabilitation centre, illegally,” the official added.

Kauli senior medical officer (SMO) Kiran Verma said that at the centre, the inmates were living one room and one toilet facility was allotted to them.

“The owner was charging ₹5,000 per month from the inmates. We have not received any complaint related to any torture incident till now,” he added.

Meanwhile, the civil surgeon reiterated that the department will conduct more such raids in coming days and action will be initiated against the defaulters as per law.

Nodal officer drug de-addiction Dr Sukhwinder Sihgh said that a couple of months back, an inmate had dead at Amandeep’s rehab centre. It was after that they received a tip-off and the team raided the illegal operated rehabilitation centre.

