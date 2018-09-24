Incessant rain: Kalka-Shimla national highway in Panchkula develops crack

Commuters suffered on Kalka-Shimla highway as a part of the road near Amravati Enclave, Surajpur, developed crack around 5pm on Monday.

Due to this, traffic was diverted and four-lane stretch was converted into double lane.

Kalka SDM Richa Rathi said as the information was received, a team of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was rushed to the spot for repair work. She said the reason behind the crack was not known and they will take stock of the situation after the repair. According to the information the crack was upto 150 metre.

Heavy rain increased the water level in Kaushalaya dam, which flows along the road. When the water level rose, some trees along the road fell down. Following this the team was called for inspection which found the crack on the road as a portion of the road got caved in.

A crack emerged on Amravati-Kalka stretch on Panchkula-Shimla highway.

The traffic was not resorted properly till the filing of the report while the team with the help of JCB machine demolished a divider on the highway for a diversion cut to ease traffic flow. The road from Kalka to Panchkula near Lahore Ghati on NH-22 till Surajpur has been blocked while the cut for traffic diversion has been made open at the Amravati Enclave gate.

Flood control rooms set up at district, block level

With unrelenting rain in city on Monday, the Panchkula district administration beefed up its plans to tackle flooding. Sharing details of their preparedness, deputy commissioner (DC) Mukul Kumar said arrangements are being done to ensure proper management with flood control rooms being set up at district and block level.

A meeting was held at mini secretariat to review the preparation about flood control measures in the district on Monday. “Adequate measures have been put in place by the administration to deal with any kind of natural calamity and officials concerned have been assigned their duties,” said the DC. He said in event of flooding rivers, the officials concerned should be informed promptly and the administration will reach out to the people to be careful.

Later, the DC along with the officials visited Kaushalya Dam and Ghaggar river and took stock of the situation.

A flood control room has been set up at district level at Tehsil Bhawan in mini secretariat and people can contact on numbers (see box) for assistance. Flood control rooms have also been set up at block levels.

Don’t venture into Ghaggar river: Administration

The DC said the administration has also issued prohibitory orders to not enter Ghaggar river as it has been in spate. He appealed to the villagers to stop children and people from entering the Ghaggar.

Officials said nearly 7,000 cusecs of water was discharged in the Ghaggar River in Panchkula on Monday morning Alert is sounded when the water level crosses 25,000 cusecs. “Due to continuous heavy rain in the mountains, it is very risky to go close to the river as the water level keeps changing every minute owing to excess discharge from the mountains,” he said.

To add to the misery, showers disrupted power supply in Panchkula. Many sectors faced five hour power cut while in a few, electricity fluctuated. Almost all the sectors in the city faced power outages. There was no major water logging in the city, while the MC team, accompanied by fire brigade personnel, carried out dewatering operation in Sector 19.

Flood control rooms

0172-2562135, 2568311 at district level

For urban Panchkula, Kalka, Pinjore: 0172-2583794

Sub-division: 0172-2561865 for Panchkula, 01733-220500 for Kalka

0172-2562135 for Panchkula tehsil

01733-220501 for Kalka tehsil

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 23:08 IST