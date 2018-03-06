It’s bicycle Wednesdays for Chandigarh MC employees

The municipal corporation wants to keep its employees healthy and also ensure traffic flows smoothly in the city. That’s why, from March 7, on Wednesdays, most of the civic body’s 3,000 employees, including senior officers, will be bicycling to work, MC commissioner Jitender Yadav has ruled. Those living on the outskirts Panchkula and Mohali, however, can take public transport

A move that flopped Will the move by the MC be successful? One wonders, given how the December 2015 bicycle to work call by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Employees Welfare Association flopped miserably.

Despite several judges walking to the high court, lawyers observing a car-free day and others riding bicycles to encourage staff members, the day was observed just once

The decision was conveyed by Yadav at a meeting to all heads of departments of MC branches, including engineering, sanitation, enforcement and others at the conference hall of the MC office. Only those with a genuine excuse will be spared on medical grounds.

Yadav directed all the HODs to ensure proper compliance of the order on every Wednesday and submit reports regularly. The employees were also instructed to use the newly demarcated cycle tracks around the city (as part of the Smart City plan) and give feedback.

Employees will have to come in on Wednesdays at 9 am, sharp, and leave office at 5 pm, sharp.

Welcoming the move, the president of the MC Employees’ Union, Ajit Singh, said “it will keep the employees physically fit. I request everyone to comply with the orders,” he said.