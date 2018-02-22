Justin Trudeau should respect sentiments of people of Punjab, says Sunil Jakhar

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said that Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau should respect the sentiments of the Indian government and the people of Punjab.

“Trudeau should respect the sentiments of the Government of India, especially the people of Punjab. He is the head of state and he had assured (chief minister) Capt Amarinder Singh that Canada will not support terrorism in any form,” Jakhar said.

The Congress leader’s statements come amid reports of convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal being invited to a dinner reception hosted by the Canadian high commissioner, Nadir Patel, in Delhi for Trudeau on Thursday. Stung by a perceived snub to Trudeau because of his government’s soft stance on pro-Khalistan elements, the Canadian authorities said the invitation extended to the Indo-Canadian businessman had been rescinded.

Atwal, who was also photographed with Trudeau’s wife Sophie at an event in Mumbai on February 20, was convicted of the attempted murder of then Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu on Vancouver Island in 1986. At that time, he was active in the pro-Khalistan International Sikh Youth Federation. He was among the four convicted in 1987 of trying to kill Sidhu.