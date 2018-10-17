Kashmiri students vulnerable to designs of extremists: Chandigarh SSP

Amid allegations of profiling of Kashmiri students at Panjab University, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagdale on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of various Kashmiri student bodies in the city.

“We called a meeting to inform students that if they notice any suspicious activity they need to get in touch with police at the earliest,” said the SSP, adding that Kashmiri students are “vulnerable” to notorious designs of extremists.

The meeting took place days after three students of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested from the hostel of a private engineering college in Jalandhar for their alleged involvement in terror activities.

Meanwhile, the SSP had sought information about Kashmiri students in the city. In an internal communication, a copy of which is with HT, the SSP said: “The step of collecting information of Kashmiri students comes in due to their poor economic/social condition and lack of gainful employment for their livelihoods. There are strong apprehensions that they can be easily trapped and allured by anti-national groups, separatists, terrorists, extremists to execute their designs.”

The SSP told HT it is a routine practice undertaken for security. On Panjab University compiling details of Kashmiri students, the SSP said no specific information had been sought.

However, sources in the department confirmed the intelligence wing of Chandigarh Police had asked the varsity for the details on priority.

Dean of university instructions (DUI) Shankarji Jha on October 11 sent an email to all departments, stating: “You are requested to provide information on Kashmiri students admitted to your department/centres/institute latest by October 11, till 4pm positively in the given format or through e-mail.” The class, address and contact number of students were sought.

Student bodies have slammed the circular. Dean of students’ welfare (DSW) Emmanual Nahar said the DUI had sought information after a communication from the police department. “It was not sought on any religious or regional basis,” he said..

