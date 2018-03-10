Killed in race between SUVs in Chandigarh: Aman aspired to settle abroad, was waiting for visa 

Aman’s family in Kotkapura were awaiting news of his visa clearance when they got a call on Friday morning about his demise in an accident in Chandigarh. An engineering graduate, Aman Raswanta, 28, was living in Chandigarh for the past 10 years, and trying for a job abroad after immigration.

Meanwhile, he was working at a call centre in Mohali. He lived with his cousin Nitesh Wadhwa in Sector 22. He was on his way back home after work on Thursday night, when tragedy struck.

“We were preparing to send him abroad, and now I am here to collect his body,” said his heartbroken father, Manjit Raswanta, a pharmacist with the Punjab government, who arrived in the city from Kotkapura.

“His parents had been fasting for 21 days to ensure he could realise his dream of settling abroad. Friday was the last day of their fast, but it also brought in the news of Aman’s death,” shared his cousin Neha, who lives in Mohali.

Aman, is survived by his father, his mother Asha Raswanta, a housewife, and an elder sister, who is married. He had last visited Kotkapura in January, and had returned to Mohali on January 22. Manjit said his son had spoken to Asha last week, and him about two days back.

Cousin made frantic efforts to contact victim

When he did not return home on Thursday night, his cousin Nitesh was relentlessly trying to reach him over the phone.

“Normally Aman used to be back home by 2am. But when he did not return till the wee hours of Friday, Nitesh repeatedly called Aman’s mobile phone. But as it was damaged in the accident, Nitesh could not connect with him,” said Dinesh Batra, Aman’s uncle.

He added, “It was only in the morning, when the police placed Aman’s mobile phone SIM in another mobile phone that Nitesh’s call got through. A cop answered the call and revealed the tragedy that had befallen us.”

“The police did not realise for quite long that Aman’s body was crushed under the Range Rover. Eyewitnesses told us the Range Rover’s speedometer was stuck at 170km per hour,” Dinesh said.