Ludhiana man who saved friend’s sister from eve-teasers thrashed to death, 7 booked

A 25-year-old man of Rup Nagar at Bhamian was allegedly thrashed to death at Jamalpur for intervening as miscreants eve-teased his friend’s sister on September 17.

The deceased was identified as Dharamraj Chaudhary, a hosiery worker.

The Jamalpur police registered a case of murder against seven accused identified as Sanjay Chauhan of Ram Nagar; his brother Upinder Chauhan; accomplices Nandu Chauhan; Indrasan of Rup Nagar of Bhamian, Indrasan’s brother Inderjit Kumar Karia; Anuj Gupta and Gurwinder Singh in this regard on Wednesday evening on the statement of deceased’s father Rajinder Chaudhary.

Rajinder complained that on September 17, accused Inderjit and Rajesh Kumar teased Dharamraj’s friend Sonu’s sister to which, Dharamraj objected and asked the accused to apologise to the girl. Rajesh apologised at the time and went to Uttar Pradesh, while Inderjit held a grudge against Dharamraj, the complainant said.

Rajinder told the police that on September 18, Gurwinder approached his son and said that Inderjit wants to apologise and called him to Sanjay Chauhan’s house at Ram Nagar.

“When Dharamraj reached there, the accused entered into a heated argument with my son after which, I brought him back home,” said Rajinder.

“But after sometime, the accused again came and requested to resolve the matter amicably. So I sent my son-in-law Ratan Dev and neighbour Kulwinder Singh along with Dharamraj this time. As the trio reached there, the accused opened an attack on them with bricks and sticks. One of the bricks hit my son on the head after which he fell on the road,” he added.

“We took Dharamraj to the civil hospital but seeing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. On the way, the ambulance broke down and it took time to arrange another ambulance. When we reached the Patiala hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead,” the deceased’s father said.

Chaudhary said that he tried to stop Dharamraj from indulging with such miscreants but he was adamant saying that it was a matter of a woman’s dignity.

Inspector Ravinderpal Singh, SHO at police station Jamalpur said that a case under Sections of 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused. The police have been conducting raids to arrest the accused, who are absconding.

