Ludhiana woman arrested for hiring hitman to murder her husband

The police recovered two ice picks, pillows, gloves and a blood-stained blanket from their possession, which they had hid after committing the crime on August 13.

punjab Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused and her accomplices allegedly cremated her husband’s body a day after his murder without letting the police conduct postmortem on it
The accused and her accomplices allegedly cremated her husband’s body a day after his murder without letting the police conduct postmortem on it(Representational Photo )
         

A 43-year-old woman along with her student was arrested in Ludhiana for allegedly hiring a contract killer to murder her businessman husband when he stopped her from meeting her lover.

The accused Pushpinder Kaur, of Central Town at Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana, runs an institute, while her student Jaspreet Singh alias Jass, 26, is of Daad village. Jaspreet works as ward boy in a private hospital. The police have also arrested Rajesh Kumar alias Jindal, the alleged the contract killer who was promised Rs 3 lakh for killing Harvinder Pal Singh Sekhon, 44.

The police recovered two ice picks, pillows, gloves and a blood-stained blanket from their possession, which they had hid after committing the crime on August 13. Kaur and her accomplices allegedly cremated her husband’s body a day after his murder without letting the police conduct postmortem on it, the police said.

On August 14 morning, Pushpinder Kaur called her relatives saying Harvinder died due to cardiac arrest. The police said Harvinder’s mother Nasib Kaur filed a complaint on September 11 alleging Pushpinder had murdered her son.

Pushpinder told the police Harvinder started beating her for not snapping ties with Jaspreet after which they hatched a conspiracy to murder him. They mixed sleeping pills in his food and stabbed him with ice picks on back of his neck when he lost consciousness. They also paid Rs 1 lakh advance to Jindal who runs a grocery store at Dhandhran village.

The police commissioner suspended Sadar SHO Sukhdev Singh and ASI Ashwani Kumar, incharge of Lalton police post, for negligence and not taking the body for postmortem when the victim’s mother had called the cops suspecting murder.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:09 IST

