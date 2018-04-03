Majithia defamation case: Sanjay Singh appears in Amritsar court, mum over Kejriwal’s apology

Two weeks after Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia for levelling drug peddling allegation against him, senior party leader Sanjay Singh on Monday appeared before a local court here in connection with the defamation case filed by Majithia against Kejriwal.

After Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh called him “smuggler of drug”, Majithia filed a defamation suit against both in the local court in 2016. However, Kejriwal apologised to him on March 17. It had triggered a revolt within the party as many differed with the move and triggering a wave of resentment among state party leaders in Punjab .

However, Sanjay Singh who is Rajya Sabha member too, had stated that he won’t follow Kejriwal’s move and fight the case till last.

He appeared in the court on Monday along with advocate Himmat Singh Shergill and other party leaders, including Suresh Sharma and Gurbhej Singh. The court adjourned the next hearing to May 18. On the apology move, he remained mum, saying that Kejriwal has clarified his view in this regard before all the legislators from Punjab.