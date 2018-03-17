Man booked for raping 12-year-old daughter in Panchkula

The Panchkula police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter at Indira Colony near Sector 16.

Probe revealed the accused, who works as a mason, was allegedly abusing his daughter, a Class-5 student of a government school, for the past two years.

Even as his wife knew about it, he threatened her to remain silent, said police.

However, on Saturday morning she was called to school after the girl started crying. The woman confided in her daughter’s class teacher. She said the man thrashed her and the daughter every time she opposed him.

After the teacher contacted the Sector-16 police post, the matter was referred to the women police station in Sector 5. They recorded the statements of the girl and her mother and registered a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Police Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is absconding.Station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumari said raids are on to arrest him.