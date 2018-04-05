Man consumes poison after wife commits suicide in Nawanshahr

A 27-year-old man consumed poison after his wife committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at their residence on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ricky (27) and Poonam Ghai (25), both residents of Valmiki Mohala Nawanshahr. They got married six months back, police said.

A file photo of the deceased couple.

As per preliminary investigation, Poonam was alone at her home when she ended her life, police added.

“When Ricky returned home, he found that his wife had committed suicide. He immediately brought her to a private hospital, but she was declared brought dead,” said Nawanshahr City police station SHO Shahbaz Singh.

He added that Ricky excused himself from the hospital on pretext of getting money from home. “He consumed poisonous substance at his residence and died,” the SHO said.

Shahbaz said family members of Poonam, who was based in Kapurthala, were informed. Police were, however, yet to ascertain the reason behind this step taken by the couple.