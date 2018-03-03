Man killed in Punjab for ‘objecting to hooliganism’ by Holi revelers

A 22-year-old man was killed at Jaitu town of Punjab’s Faridkot district on Friday after he allegedly objected to hooliganism by some youngsters in his colony during the Holi celebrations.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Prem Nagar, Jaitu.

Police have booked four people, identified as Radhe, Naval Kishore, Ashwani Kumar and Sahil, all residents of Jaitu. Another half a dozen people, who were their accomplices, are yet to be identified.

Bittu Kumar, brother of the victim, said Rakesh objected to the hooliganism by the accused during Holi revelry in his colony in the morning. The accused came on bikes again at around 2 pm and attacked Rakesh with sharp-edged weapons. “Later when I came out of our house and started shouting, the accused fled the spot.”

Rakesh Kumar sustained serious injuries on his head and was rushed to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. He was referred to Adesh Hospital, Bathinda, where he was declared brought dead.

Bittu said Rakesh was married in October last year.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said a case under charges of murder has been registered against the accused and police parties are conducting raids to nab them.

Police handed over the victim’s body to his family after conducting the postmortem.