Man murdered, buried, dug up and then chopped into pieces in Hoshiarpur

Police have arrested six people for allegedly kidnapping a 30-year-old man, killing him, burying his body, digging it up again, cutting it into tiny pieces and throwing them into a canal in Dasua town in Hoshiarpur district.

The deceased was identified as Laddi, a resident of Gurdaspur, who had come to Khujala village falling in Tarsikka on May 19 to meet his uncle Masoor Ali.

The accused have been identified as Shariff Muhammad, alias Sia of Dhianpur village, Yakoob Khan of Ludhiana, Jahoora of Beas, Jannat Ali of Gurdaspur, Yakoob Ali of Tarn Taran and Bag Hussain of Kahnuwan in Gurdaspur district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Parampal Singh said, “On May 20, Laddi’s father Kasam Din, who is a Gujjar, had lodged a complaint stating that on May 19 his son had gone to Khujala village in Tarsikka to meet his uncle Masoor Ali, but he did not return.”

The SSP said, “After some days, Kasam expressed his suspicion that the accused might have kidnapped his son. Following this, a special team was set up to arrest the accused. We managed to arrest them on Saturday from their homes.”

“During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had kidnapped and killed Laddi. They also confessed that soon after killing him, they buried him and after some days dug his body out and then chopped it off into tiny pieces. They said they drowned the pieces into a canal in Ucchi Bassi village in Dasua town in Hoshiarpur district,” he added.

He said after the accused confessed their crime, a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them.

“After presenting the accused in a local court, they are in police remand,” he added.