Marital discord gone ugly? 5 months after father booked for minor’s rape in Chandigarh, DNA report rules it out

At a time when a Panchkula man has been booked for raping his minor daughter, a similar case of a Chandigarh resident appears to be falling flat.

Five months after a Sector-25 man was booked for raping his seven-year-old-daughter, the DNA report has ruled out sexual assault. The complainant in the case, his wife, has also turned hostile in court. Meanwhile, the defence has been claiming it to be a marital discord gone ugly.

The development comes just a week after a 44-year-old RamDarbar man was acquitted of raping his 14-year-old niece after court concluded that the child had been made a scapegoat to settle a property dispute.

Now, the matter will come up for hearing on Wednesday before a special court, where doctors and forensic lab expert have been summoned.

‘Marital discord’ The defence counsel has been maintaining that it was a case of marital discord wherein the allegations were made to “put pressure on the accused”. The defence has also been arguing that the house where the family resides is at the centre of a property dispute.

The victim, during her cross-examination, had claimed her parents used to quarrel regularly and had a spat just two days before the alleged incident.

Case so far

The 29-year-old accused, a dhol player, has been behind bars ever since he was arrested on October 16, 2017. Charges were framed against him under Sections 376 (rape) and Sections 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 8 (sexual assault) of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complaint was filed by his wife, who alleged their daughter had complained of stomachache and pain in her private parts, following which she had taken her for medical checkup. She alleged her husband was alone with the girl one day when he raped her and threatened her not to complain to anyone.

The girl studies in Class 1 at a local school while the mother is a cook.

However, the DNA report submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory, Mohali, came negative.In fact, even the medical report by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) had claimed that there had been no forceful penetration, though oral penetration couldn’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the mother also retracted her initial statement. She told court that her daughter had not disclosed anything to her and she made no complaint to police. The court, therefore, declared her hostile.

Out of 19 witnesses, seven have already been cross-examined. The statement of the remaining witnesses, including doctors and forensic expert, is pending.