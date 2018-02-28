Match-fixing, extortion racket being operated from Sangrur jail busted

The Ludhiana rural police have busted a match-fixing and extortion racket being operated by a gangster from the Sangrur jail.

Police said Gangster Gurpreet Singh Lehmbar, who is lodged in the Sangrur jail in murder, attempt to murder and robbery cases, and his aide Mandeep Dhru, have formed a kabaddi team which competes in village-level tournaments having big prize money.

The gangster, who had access to mobile phone inside jail, used to make threat calls to rival teams to give up the match. Besides, Lehmbar and Dhru used to make extortion calls to people, said police.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been registered against the accused at the Hathur police station in Ludhiana.

Lehmbar has been brought to Ludhiana on production warrant for questioning. Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surjit Singh said the gangster admitted that he had access to mobile phone inside the jail and was in contact with his accomplices Mandeep Dhru and Raja of Dudhike village.

Raja manages the club on their directions, Lehmbar told police. Dhru will also be brought on production warrant.

“It is a bizarre way to grab money. The police were keeping an eye on their activity since long,” said the SSP.

“We are trying to trace mobile phones from which the gangster used to make threat calls,” the SSP added.

