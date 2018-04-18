Media can change people’s mindset: Badnore

Punjab governor and Chandigarh UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday said the media should take up issues of “larger public interest” as it plays a great role in transforming society or “even changing the mindset of the people to a certain extent”.

Speaking on the occasion of celebration of 18th anniversary of Hindustan Times’ Chandigarh edition, he said, “One of the issues which should be taken up is stubble burning as it as it affects lot of people. There are various other issues too which should be taken up.”

He congratulated Hindustan Times “for being an unbiased paper all these years”.

“In 1924, when Hindustan times were founded, it was a very different India; today, India has a population of 1.25 billion, the majority being very young. Its economy has thrived and it is looked upon as future power. Hindustan Times has been pioneering new trends in journalism, setting standards and breaking new ground for the last many years, evolving continuously with time,” he said.

He said his association with HT is “very long”, adding, “I am sure these 18 years must have been challenging for the institution, but the paper today has established a strong footprint in such a short span, solely because it has nurtured itself as a repository of the region’s character, its rhythm and resilience, its enterprise and energy.”