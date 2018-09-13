Missing 5-year-old boy reunited with family in Panchkula after 9 months

A team of three police officials of the anti human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Haryana crime branch helped a five-year-old boy of Samalkha in Panipat district reunite with his parents in Panchkula on Wednesday.

The boy along with his mother had gone missing while returning from his maternal grandfather in January this year. The mother, however, has not been traced yet.

The father and grandmother of the boy along with other relatives had come to Panchkula on Wednesday to take their ward back home.

The boy’s grandfather, Mohammad Israr Mansoori, said, “My daughter and my grandson had come at my place in Panipat from Samalkha in January this year. The next day, they had gone back but did not reach their home. While my grandson has been traced, my daughter never came back.”

Was found in February

The boy was first found by the child helpline at the Ambala railway station on February 4 this year.

Later, according to the process, he was sent to Shishu Greh in Sector 15, Panchkula. The team of AHTU - sub-inspector Mukesh Rani, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar and constable Kuldeep - had also visited Aadhaar card office and other places to get some leads but failed.

The team finally visited Panipat on Tuesday after the boy repeatedly mentioned the name of the district.

Officials said as the boy belonged to Muslim community, they started searching in related areas. “While the team was searching for his house and reached near Dargah Kalandar, the boy identified his maternal grandfather who runs a shop there, who also called the boy by his name, helping us trace the family,” said ASI Rajesh Kumar.

‘Missed my father’

Sitting at the office of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Panchkula and having no clue about what happened to his mother, the five-year-old said, “I missed my father a lot when I was here in Shishu Greh. I want to go back home now.”

The family was called at the CWC office for cross examination and identification. Nadeem, the father of the boy, who is a cab driver, broke down after meeting his son.

The family was in tears and hugged the child. They said they had made several attempts to search him but failed. Officials said no missing complaint was filed by the family.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 10:40 IST