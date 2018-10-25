Money exchanger robbed of Rs 55,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

A money exchanger was robbed of Rs 55,000 at gunpoint by two armed men in his shop in Narinder Nagar locality of Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.

One of the robbers brandished a gun at Gyan Prakash, who also deals in sale and purchase of mobile phones, and made his way towards the cash drawer, police added.

Gyan Prakash in his complaint said, “I was sitting in my shop when two men came in. One them pointed a gun at me and demanded money. They took Rs 55,000 cash and a mobile phone before fleeing on a motorcycle.”

Police have started investigation and recorded the victim’s statement.

A four-minute closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of the incident has gone viral on social media. The robber with the gun can also be seen hitting the victim with its butt.

Police said they have also scrutinised the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area close by.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirvair Singh said due to under exposure, the footage of cameras outside the shop was not clear.

A case under Sections 379 B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused on Wednesday.

This was not the first such incident in Ludhiana. On October 9, two employees of a cash management firm were shot at by four robbers in Rajguru Nagar.

The accused took away the bag containing Rs 10 lakh, which the victims had collected from the godown of an e-commerce giant.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 09:42 IST