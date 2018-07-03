Rain brings relief to parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rain in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on late Monday night brought respite from the hot and humid conditions.

Monsoon arrived ahead of schedule on June 29, however, it did not rain after that which led to humid conditions with maximum temperatures hovering between 34 to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met has predicted rain and thundershowers in the region in the next 72 hours till Friday. Chandigarh and its surrounding areas were lashed by rain early on Tuesday. The showers will be beneficial to the paddy crop that has just been planted by farmers.

After sultry weather over the weekend, the city was treated to a pleasant breeze on Monday evening as the monsoon, which has been subdued since its early arrival on Thursday, showed sighs of revival once again.

Although only 0.2mm rain was recorded till 5:30pm, the Indian meteorological department (IMD) has predicted more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Surender Paul, director of the IMD’s local centre, said moderate rainfall is expected over the next two days.

“However, on Thursday the monsoon is expected to become subdued once again for a few days,” he said.

Meanwhile, mercury showed a downward trend, with maximum temperature recorded at 35.8°C as compared to Sunday’s 36.3°C. Minimum temperature stayed fixed at 27.2°C andhumidity oscillated between 55% and 80%.

In the next two days, maximum temperature is expected to fall to 33°C and minimum temperature to 24°C. The trend will see a reversal from Thursday and might again climb to 35°C.

Other parts of the region also did not see much rainfall, except for a few places in Himachal Pradesh. IMD officials said rainfall is likely over large parts of Punjab and Haryana as well over the next two days.

(With agency inputs)