Monsoon to revive today, expect rain throughout the week in Chandigarh

The monsoon clouds, which have been playing hide and seek with the city since their arrival on June 28, are expected to bring some relief from the soaring temperatures this week.

According to meteorological department officials, monsoon is expected to strengthen again on Monday and bring light rain throughout the week thereafter.

Sky is expected to remain cloudy on Monday and light rainfall is likely in the evening.

“Light to moderate rain can be expected in the coming days, as the new system is likely to stay for most of the week,” said the weatherman.

Even in the neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, rainfall is likely to start over isolated places on Monday and then progressively cover remaining areas.

Rains will also bring a gradual drop in temperature.

On Sunday, clear and sunny sky led to a jump in mercury. Maximum temperature was recorded at 37.7°C as compared to 36.3°C on Saturday. Even minimum temperature saw a slight rise to 28°C from 27.2°C.

The weatherman said maximum temperature is likely to drop to 32°C in the next three days while minimum temperature may reach 24°C.

Talking about the recent dry spell that lasted for four days, officials said monsoon works in a cycle, wherein spells of rain are followed with dry spells. Rainfall during July usually remains between 100-250mm.